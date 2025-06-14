Tobam Sells 1,706 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southern were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,790,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,461,710,000 after buying an additional 698,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,441,000 after acquiring an additional 528,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $848,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,599,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,114 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

