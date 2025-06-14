Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. Flat Footed LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 11,401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,078 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 3,507,044 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 8,303,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after buying an additional 3,187,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,683,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 1,609,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

