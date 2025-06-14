Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 177,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in AMETEK by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $176.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

