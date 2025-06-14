IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,412,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $522.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.73. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

