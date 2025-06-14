Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $26.29 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ResMed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.42 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day moving average of $234.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

