Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mercury General worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MCY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury General

About Mercury General

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.