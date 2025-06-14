Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,829,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE:SHW opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

