TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Sarah Wynne Sells 1,800 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Wynne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.