TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Sarah Wynne Sells 1,800 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sarah Wynne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TDG stock opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
