Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Brian Long Sells 473,773 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 473,773 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,956,004.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,447,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,484,270.30. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $8,137,980.11.

On Thursday, June 5th, Brian Long sold 31,460 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $214,871.80.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,535,914.49.

On Friday, March 21st, Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 650.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 102,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

