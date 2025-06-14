Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

