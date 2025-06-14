Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, CSX, Celsius, and Ovintiv are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership interests in companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada. Traded primarily on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, they allow investors to participate in the growth and earnings of Canadian businesses, with prices typically quoted in Canadian dollars. They span a variety of sectors—including natural resources, financial services and technology—and may offer dividends as well as potential capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,650,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,830. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 4,539,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,390. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 3,050,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,723. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,396. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

OVV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 1,979,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

