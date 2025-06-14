Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 11th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate vessels for the transport of goods—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—across international waters. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and vessel utilization. Investors buy shipping stocks to gain exposure to fluctuations in global commerce and commodity demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.19. 13,138,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,829. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. 3,978,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

