Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – June 11th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, and Comcast are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is delivering digital media—such as movies, TV shows, music or games—over the internet. These companies typically earn revenue through subscriptions, advertising or a hybrid of both, and their stock performance is closely tied to metrics like subscriber growth, engagement levels and content investment. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain exposure to the accelerating shift from traditional media to on-demand, internet-based entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.33. 128,683,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,032,176. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $381.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.14. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,829. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $704.16. 836,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,911. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $717.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,202,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Featured Stories