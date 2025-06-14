Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – June 13th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Equinor ASA, Rockwell Automation, and EMCOR Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. These stocks give investors exposure to the clean-energy sector, whose growth is driven by environmental regulations, technological innovation, and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 28,935,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,728,220. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,106. Southern has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 1,643,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,713. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.71. 389,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.86.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 4,607,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $7.12 on Friday, hitting $318.02. The company had a trading volume of 319,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,183. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE EME traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.20. 203,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,185. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.55.

