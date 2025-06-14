Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – June 13th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, Pool, NetEase, Carnival Co. &, and Trip.com Group are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel, hospitality, recreation and entertainment—such as hotels, cruise lines, airlines, theme parks and casinos. Their performance tends to track consumer confidence and economic cycles, since discretionary spending on vacations, dining and entertainment rises when disposable incomes and economic optimism are high. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $132.25. 2,179,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $290.68. 207,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.29. 450,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,312. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

Carnival Co. & (CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 817,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30.

