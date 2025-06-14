CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 68,318 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,318 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 118,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

