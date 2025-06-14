Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity National Financial stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

