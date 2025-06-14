BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $660.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. This trade represents a 34.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 5,349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

