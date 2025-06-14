Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.66 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,368. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

