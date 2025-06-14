ESSA Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $18.43 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ESSA Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company's stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

