SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at SuRo Capital

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,259.94. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 356,653 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,274,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 109,660 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,592,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 378,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 801.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

