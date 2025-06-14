US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.