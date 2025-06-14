US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $46.03.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.
About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
