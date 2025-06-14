Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NML opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

