Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 131.5% in May

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $1,025.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($233.17) by $229.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.