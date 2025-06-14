Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 65.9% in May

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of TSLS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $23.78.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
