Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,439,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

AT&T stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

