Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.