Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,361,804. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

