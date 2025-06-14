Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

