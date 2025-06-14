Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

