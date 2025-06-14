Marmo Financial Group LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

