Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pullen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,161,000 after purchasing an additional 870,903 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

NYSE:LH opened at $260.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $195.21 and a one year high of $263.60. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

