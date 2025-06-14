Pullen Investment Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pullen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.1% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,939,000 after purchasing an additional 343,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.28. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

