Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lifted by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. David Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,506,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after buying an additional 137,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.