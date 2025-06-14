Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,988 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

