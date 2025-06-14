Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 529 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $258.25 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.13. The firm has a market cap of $246.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

