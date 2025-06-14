CARV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.59 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One CARV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CARV has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. CARV has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,992.27 or 0.99974535 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,849.52 or 0.99838602 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About CARV

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,436,095.82 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.28945558 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $14,825,339.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

