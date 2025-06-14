Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $56.49 million and $7.70 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,992.27 or 0.99974535 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,849.52 or 0.99838602 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,292,559,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,292,559,033.09113901 with 7,295,222,608,952.67898349 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000627 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,716,839.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

