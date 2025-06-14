CX Institutional Sells 59,179 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,179 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

