Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,729 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,996,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

