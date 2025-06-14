Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

