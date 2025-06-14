CX Institutional Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

