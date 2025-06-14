Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 55.9% in May

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

