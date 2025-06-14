Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 179,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 28.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

