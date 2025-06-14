TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.56. TELUS Digital shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,792,361 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

TELUS Digital Stock Down 1.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $993.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. TELUS Digital had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS Digital by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Digital by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 83,164 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Digital Company Profile

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

