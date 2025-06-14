MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.38, but opened at $79.06. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 158,560 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

