Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.39, but opened at $28.98. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 32,850 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.7871 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 361,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.