Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.97, but opened at $53.00. Diginex shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 2,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diginex to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

