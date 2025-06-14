QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $20.52. QXO shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 662,705 shares.
QXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
