New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.92. New Gold shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,270,422 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

New Gold Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

